SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WEHT) – An Illinois port in Gallatin County received over $10 million to revitalize the port.

The project is called the Shawneetown Regional Port Revitalization Project, and officials have $10,120,000 to work with.

Officials say this project includes the design and construction of a roughly 1.25-mile New Port Access Road and the development of a Master Plan to comprehensively prepare for future port expansions and operations.