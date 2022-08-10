MADISON, Ill. – A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured Wednesday in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed. The Madison Illinois Police Department issued a red alert at 11 a.m. asking all residents within a one-mile radius of the building to shelter in place.

Officials held a news conference about the incident at 12:30 p.m. They will hold another at approximately 4 p.m.

The fire started at about 10:30 a.m. at Interco – – A Metaltronics Recycler. Retired Madison County Fire Chief Mike Foley said workers were inside the building when an explosion occurred. Everyone made it safely out of the building. It is still unclear at this time how the fire started. The roof of the building collapsed at about 12 p.m. Agencies from eight Illinois and Missouri counties are assisting with this emergency.

Interco is located at 10 Fox Industrial Drive. Interco’s website says they are “a global recycling company,” and they provide “metals, computers, and electronics recycling services.” They say they specialize “in the placement of smelter-ready materials catering to commercial, industrial, dealer, and government organizations nationwide.” They also say they ship “nonferrous and electronics scrap worldwide.” Officials told FOX 2, the warehouse stores lithium batteries and hazardous materials. Magnesium is burning at the site which is possibly from the batteries. There are also propane tanks for forklifts inside. The building is made of old wood and brick.

Interco previously had a fire on March 11.

Cars parked outside the warehouse are also catching fire. Multiple fire agencies are on the scene. They are actively trying to put it out.

FOX 2 Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins said the smoke plume is at least as high as 3,500 feet as of 11:15 a.m.

Smoke plume reaching at least as high as 3.5k feet right now. This fire is at a recycling facility in Madison, IL. @FOX2now #stlwx pic.twitter.com/TcDmoyEIkp — Chris Higgins (@fox2ch) August 10, 2022

The fire is so large it is being seen on FOX 2 meteorologist Angela Hutti’s radar.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.