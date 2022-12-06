CHICAGO — Two brothers are facing federal charges after allegedly stealing more than $1 million in a suburban armored truck heist on Halloween.

On Oct. 31 at around 10:45 a.m., an armored vehicle technician was robbed at gunpoint while restocking an ATM in the 16700 block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing.

Federal authorities allege Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, both of South Holland, stole over $121,000 from the courier’s bag and the ATM. The siblings are also accused of dragging the guard into the armored truck then forcing her to hand over bags of currency.

The pair was accused of stealing nearly $905,000 from the armored truck, for a total of over $1 million.

After the heist, a police pursuit took place which ended on I-80. Authorities said the Singletons, and juvenile who was taken into custody, crashed on a ramp. They then allegedly fled on foot, where Corrie Singleton was arrested.

A federal warrant was issued last month for Darrell Singleton. Authorities said he is still at-large.

Darrell Singleton

Much of the stolen money was recovered.

The siblings have been charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault and firearms offenses.

The FBI said Darrell Singleton, 5’6″ and 140 lbs., has ties to Chicago and Northern Indiana. He should be considered armed and dangerous.