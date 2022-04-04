COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have released more information on Saturday’s murders in Collinsville.

Sisters Jamie and Jessica Joiner were shot and killed outside of a home Saturday in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road around 10:30 a.m., according to Major Jeff Connor, commander of the Major Case Squad. Jamie’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Cobb, was killed later that day following a police pursuit.

Major Connor said police responded to 911 calls about a disturbance at the home and that’s when they discovered the bodies of Jamie, 30, and Jessica, 34. They also found a dog at the home that been shot and killed as well.

“You could hear a female in the background screaming and then a couple what appears to be gunshots in the background,” Connor said.

Jamie had been living at the home with Cobb and was in the process of moving out. Jessica flew into town from California the day before in order to help her sister with the move.

Investigators were able to track Cobb to a general location using his phone, Connor said. Police spotted Cobb’s vehicle around 1 p.m. heading north on Route 127 near Hillsboro. Officers attempted to pull Cobb over but he sped off, prompting a pursuit. Illinois State Police joined the chase, which crossed Route 16 and then onto Route 51.

Cobb’s vehicle was damaged and came to a stop around 1:50 p.m. on Route 51 north of Pana, Illinois. Illinois State Police claim Cobb got out of his vehicle and was shot after pointing a gun at a trooper.

Cobb was taken to an area hospital and died around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Major Connor said.

“This is just a tragic event and our thoughts and our prayers go out to the Cobb family and also the Joiner family,” he said. “There’s several families that their lives have been turned upside down because of these events.”