SIU offering new bachelor’s degree program for transfer students

CARBONDALE, Ill (WEHT) – Some community college students in Illinois will soon be able to earn a bachelor’s degree at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale without having to move to southern Illinois.

SIU will offer financial assistance to students who earned their associates degree at an Illinois community college. The Saluki Step Ahead program provides the option to earn their bachelor’s degrees remotely and at a lower cost in six academic programs.

Transfer students make up sometimes more than 40 percent of incoming classes at SIU. The university is looking to start this program in full by the fall of 2023.