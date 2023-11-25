HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Small Business Saturday started in Mt. Carmel at 9:00 a.m.

According to the Wabash County Chamber of Commerce’s social media page, 100 themed prize bags are being given out at Merchants Park, which is located at 4th and Market Streets.

One bag will be given out per household, and visitors are encouraged to bring a smile as Chamber officials say they plan on taking pictures.

Passports can be taken to participating locations for a stamp. Passports can be turned into the Chamber office or Eclectic Boutique by Noon on Monday, November 27 for a chance to win gift checks.