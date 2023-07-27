CORTLAND, Ill. — A small plane crash with two people on board crashed near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to WGN News.

A single-engine Cessna 177 crashed in a field around 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland.

It is unknown if the two people on board, who police say were adult males, suffered severe injuries. Both were transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

According to online records obtained by WGN News, the plane is registered to a flight club out of Evansville, Indiana.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Cortland police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

SEE ALSO: Video shows crop dusting plane nearly clipping semi-truck in Northwest Indiana

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.