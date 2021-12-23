Some Illinois roads are reopening for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced December 23 that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. December 24, to 11:59 p.m. December 26.
The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered if possible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
The counties near the area we cover face the following closures:
- Fayette County: U.S. 51 approximately 3 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Madison County: Northbound U.S. 67 Delhi Bypass between Trinity Lane and Stagecoach Road; lane reductions continue.
- Jackson County: Illinois 127 just north of Murphysboro; lane reductions continue.
- Jefferson County: Illinois 37 about 2 miles south of Illinois 148 in Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Johnson County: Vine Street (Illinois 146) just east of First Street (U.S. 45) in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Massac County: Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:
- Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39
- Westbound from the Ohio River to mileposts 2, 34-32 and 30-26.
- Saline County:
- Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 142 3 miles north of Eldorado; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Illinois 34/145 just south of Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
- Williamson County: Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.