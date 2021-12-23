Some Illinois roads are reopening for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced December 23 that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. December 24, to 11:59 p.m. December 26.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered if possible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The counties near the area we cover face the following closures: