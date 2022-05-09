POPE COUNTY, Ill. – Fire and rescue crews in southern Illinois responded to an unusual call for service this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the Rural Pope County Fire Protection District received a report of several snake bites in the area. A call led firefighters to believe that multiple people in Illinois’ most southern county were bitten and covered by snakes.

More than a dozen Pope County fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene of the reported snake bites. Turns out, when they arrived at the undisclosed location, there was no evidence of snake bites. First responders say the response stemmed from someone under the influence.

“Upon arrival, most county fire was canceled. … due to NO snake bite victims as it was just a subject under the influence,” says the Rural Pope County Fire Protection District via Facebook.

The Vienna Fire Department, Rural Pope County EMS, and the Pope County Sherrif’s Department also responded to the situation.