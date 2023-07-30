EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A spectator was hospitalized after an accident at the Effingham County Fair horse races.

The Effingham County Fair organizers posted an update to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“At this time we send our deepest thoughts and prayers to a spectator and her family after an accident occurred at our horse races this afternoon,” Fair organizers wrote in the post. “Here at the Effingham County Fair we are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. This is not taken lightly. Processes and procedures will be reviewed once the investigation is complete.”

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. When asked for comment, the sheriff’s office said they had no information at this time.

While all of the races for the rest of the day are postponed, all other fair events for the day will continue, according to the County Fair Facebook page.

This story will be updated.