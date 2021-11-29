Springtime freezing declared disaster in three Illinois counties

Springfield, IL (WEHT) – Back in May a natural disaster struck two neighboring states, and Illinois was one of them.

In light of the disastrous spring freeze that effected farmers, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a natural disaster designation for farmers in seven Wisconsin counties, with three Illinois counties listed as contiguous counties. This means that in this instance Illinois farmers can get the same USDA benefits as the ones for Wisconsin. The affected Illinois counties were Boone, Lake and McHenry counties.

A Secretarial natural disaster designation, which this was, allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. “From flooding to drought and now freeze, Illinois farmers continue to show resiliency year after year,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “Thank you to Secretary Vilsack and Governor Pritzker for continuing to give Illinois’ farmers the resources they need to come back from these situations.” Producers who have been affected should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or to file a Notice of Loss.