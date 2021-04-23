State lawmakers propose 10-year term limit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Former House Speaker Michael Madigan led the Illinois House for nearly 50 years. Now, lawmakers are trying to make sure nobody beats his record.

A proposal to cap term limits for legislative leaders at 10 years passed committee on Wednesday, and it’s getting broad bipartisan support.

Both the current Democrat and Republican leader on the House are signing on as cosponsor.

“You know what this shouldn’t be a position that someone is consecrated and serving it for life. But by ensuring that there will be a changeover after 10 years, allows for those new members right now who maybe are in their fourth or fifth term be in a position to take over these very important roles,” says State Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs).

New House Speaker Chris Welch is already a co-sponsor of the bill.