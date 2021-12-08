State-provided pesticide testing available for Illinois farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is offering pesticide exam services this season.

“The pandemic required us to find alternative ways to test outside traditional in-person exams,”
said IDOA Acting Bureau Chief, Brad Beaver. “Online testing continues to be a good option
for our pesticide applicators and the addition of in-person dates will make testing easily
accessible for everyone.”

There are in-person and online options available for farmers. Online testing uses a proctoring service, which charges a small $12 fee. Those wanting in-person exams or an alternative to online testing must pre-register. In-person testing sites will be limited due to COVID restrictions so early registration is encouraged.

For more information, click here.

