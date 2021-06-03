State Senate passes bill to lower trailer registration fees

Illinois House Democrats wait for Republicans to return from a caucus called immediately as they came back in for the last day of session on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 31, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Senate passed a bill that aims to lower the cost to register “utility” trailers.

Senate Bill 58 designates any trailer that weighs less than 2,000 pounds and is primarily for personal use a “utility trailer.”

The bill was co-sponsored by State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) and passed the senate with 58 votes.

“People in my district and all across the state have struggled under disproportionately high trailer registration fees,” Koehler said. “I receive many calls from constituents on this particular issue, and I’m proud to be able to bring their concerns to the table in Springfield.”

Additionally, the bill eliminates the $10,000 cap on trade-in vehicles tax credit.

“I’m glad to be able to bring a solution to those who have expressed concern about this issue and I urge Gov. Pritzker to sign this legislation into law,” Koehler said.