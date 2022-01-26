State Senator Bailey wants the death penalty back

Effingham, Ill (WEHT) – State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) filed Senate Bill 3899, which would reinstate the death penalty for individuals found guilty of killing police officers.

“We need to send a clear message out there to the law enforcement community that we will not allow heinous attacks against the very people who are serving to protect us,” said Senator Bailey. “We have to make it clear we have our officers’ backs, an attack against our officers in an assault against the safety and security of our communities.”

The bill would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty for anyone 18 years of age or older who has been found guilty of first degree murder of a peace officer who was performing his or her official duties. Since the state’s death penalty was abolished in 2011, first-degree murder of a police officer is currently punishable with a term of life imprisonment.

“We need legislators who will provide legislation that will allow the court system to succeed,” said Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland. “To allow for more aggressive prosecution for violent crime in every part of our state. It is time we hold violent criminals more accountable with sentences that not only keep the criminal off the street, but also serve as a deterrent to other offenders who commit violent crimes.”