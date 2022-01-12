Strike teams aid COVID-19 battle, Pritzker preaches vaccine

FILE – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a new round of COVID-19-related emergency housing assistance, on Oct. 27, 2021, at Abundant Faith Christian Center in Springfield, Ill. Democrats are speaking out against school closures even as the omicron surge puts additional pressures on public schools. Scattered teachers unions have called for closures, and a handful of districts have switched to virtual learning because too many educators have gotten sick (AP Photo/John O’Connor, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor is dispatching mobile strike teams of medical professionals to parts of the state most in need of assistance battling COVID-19 and its omicron variant that have sickened record numbers and stretched health care resources thin.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his public health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike continued Wednesday to pound the drum that vaccinations, booster shots and masks are the best way to prevent the spread of the disease that has landed an unprecedented 7,100 people in hospitals across the state.