“Students deserve to be safe in their classrooms, period.” – Pritzker signs law in fight against sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed HB 1975, also known as Faith’s Law, into law. A spokesperson for Pritzker tells us this was done to build on previous efforts to support the wellbeing of all students.

“Students deserve to be safe in their classrooms, period,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Anything short of that is a call to action, and Faith’s Law is another critical step in creating and preserving safe and welcoming learning environments for all students.”

The legislation adds safeguards by expanding the definition of grooming in the criminal code and increasing protections for sexual abuse survivors and their families.

The legislation is also said to require school districts to develop a sexual misconduct code of conduct, review employment history and increase training for educators.