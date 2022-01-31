Study: Illinois is in the top ten best for singles

WALLETHUB (WEHT) – Being single this Valentine’s Day isn’t such a bad thing… if your state is in the top ten for “Best States for Singles.”

WalletHub says they compared the fifty states across thirty key indicators of dating-friendliness. WalletHub says that the data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.

According to a report by WalletHub, Illinois came in at number 6 in the nation for one of the best states for singles. As for the rest of the Tri-State, WalletHub says that Kentucky came in at 45 for the best states for singles, making it one of the worst, and Indiana came in at 29. California is at number 1, and West Virginia is at 50. A link to the full report can be found here.