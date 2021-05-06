Study shines light on struggles for working mothers during the pandemic

A new University of Illinois study says the pandemic has made issues like employment and finding childcare more difficult for mothers across the Land of Lincoln.

All of the moms the researchers spoke to had jobs leading into the pandemic. Almost 40 percent of them had lost their jobs or had reduced hours by this fall.

Dana Thomas, a mom in Decatur, was furloughed from a hospital and eventually laid off. She’s taking university courses while also helping her kids with remote classes.

“I could be at the hospital and have the entire hospital to myself being on call,” says Thomas, “I thought I could tackle being a stay at home mom. No with no effort, and it is not sitting home, watching stories and eating bonbons, you’re responsible for these people. And every day I would go out to the garage and scream.”

Thomas says between getting her degree to help her job prospects in the future and helping her family she’s never worked harder in her life.