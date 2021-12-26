Suburban Lions Club collects donation for storm-ravaged Kentucky

RIVERSIDE, Ill — As many of celebrated the holiday this weekend, families in Mayfield, Kentucky and parts of southern Illinois continued clean up and recovery efforts from the devastating tornado outbreak earlier this month.

Members of the District 1-A Lions Club spent Sunday collecting donations and filling a trailer that will go to Kentucky to help those impacted by the tornadoes.

Gail Anton is the governor of the club.

“We’re asking for formula. We’re asking for toilet paper. We’re asking for blankets, socks, food that doesn’t have to be cooked, packaged food,” she said.

The lions set up outside of Riverside Foods in Riverside. Many drove up with donations of food and other necessities.

The trailer filled on Sunday is one of two the club plans to drive down to the area on Monday.