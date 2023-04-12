HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is reporting local law enforcement in 19 Illinois counties, with a total of 21 calls, received threats directed towards schools Wednesday.

Officials say responders have not located any actual threats as a result of these calls. ISP says the ISP Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety.

Nearby counties in Illinois that have reported these calls include:

Mount Vernon – Jefferson County

Centralia – Marion County

Eldorado – Saline County

Officials say despite these fake calls, law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials are encouraged to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies.