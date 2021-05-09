Teens arrested in Woodford County after crashing stolen vehicle into squad car

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teenagers were taken into custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a deputy’s squad car.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy with the Woodford Count Sheriff’s office identified a stolen vehicle in the area. He attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

The deputy then followed the vehicle down a dead-end roadway with emergency lights on. The suspect vehicle turned around in the cul-de-sac then crashed into the squad car, disabling both vehicles.

One female juvenile passenger, 14, was taken into custody at the crash site. One other person, a 14-year-old male who is also the suspected driver, ran from the scene but was taken into custody a short distance away.

Both were booked into the Woodford County Jail.

The female faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police, criminal damage to state-supported property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and mob action.

The male faces charges of no valid driver’s license, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police, criminal damage to state supported property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and mob action.

The investigation is ongoing.

