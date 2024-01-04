HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Former president Donald Trump’s 2024 bid for the Presidency is now being challenged in Illinois. Five registered voters have filed an objection to the state Board of Elections.

In the objection, the voters claim that Trump should be disqualified from both the Republican primary and general election because he violated the 14th Amendment for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Board of Elections has suggested this should be decided by the state courts. There is no word yet on whether legal action will be filed and the board has yet to schedule a meeting.

Lawsuits that seek to block Trump from the ballot are pending in at least 15 other states. Courts in Minnesota and Michigan decided that Trump cannot be kept off the primary ballot, while Maine’s Secretary of State has removed Trump from their ballot.