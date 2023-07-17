HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A crash in Richland County involving three vehicles took the lives of two on Friday, July 14.

According to Illinois State Police, at approximately 6:50 a.m., a preliminary investigation concluded that all three vehicles were traveling east on Route 50 entering a construction zone.

Officials state two vehicles were stopped at a stop sign held by a construction worker when a 2016 Peterbilt Acclaim, driven by Jonathan Wilson, 18, from Taylorsville, MS, failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him, pushing it forward into the front vehicle.

Officials say the collision caused the second vehicle to catch fire and both occupants, Justin Lynn, 22, and Colten Stewart, 24, both of Cisine, IL, were pronounced deceased on scene.

The occupants of the lead vehicle along with Wilson were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials state Wilson was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.