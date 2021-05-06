Two flown to hospital when driver crosses center line while driving through a curve

HAMILTON CO., Ill (WEHT) Illinois State Police are investigating a head-on collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on Illinois Route 14 in McLeansboro Township.

ISP says preliminary details suggest Tyler Morris, 22, of Carmi, was driving a motorcycle heading west on Route 14, just west of CR 1100E. As he was going through a curve, he crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Mary Shirley, 41, of Carmi.

Both Morris and Shirley were flown to the hospital for serious injuries. No other details have been released.

(This story was originally published on May 6, 2021)