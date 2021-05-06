Two flown to hospital when driver crosses center line while driving through a curve

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic accident road lights_1464017180816.jpg

HAMILTON CO., Ill (WEHT) Illinois State Police are investigating a head-on collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. on Illinois Route 14 in McLeansboro Township.

ISP says preliminary details suggest Tyler Morris, 22, of Carmi, was driving a motorcycle heading west on Route 14, just west of CR 1100E. As he was going through a curve, he crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Mary Shirley, 41, of Carmi.

Both Morris and Shirley were flown to the hospital for serious injuries. No other details have been released.

(This story was originally published on May 6, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories