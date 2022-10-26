ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to a Facebook post, two people from Southern Illinois won an award for the community contribution of their McDonald’s locations.

McDonald’s officials say the Nashville Field Office recognized John and Mary Moreland with the Ronald Award. Officials say the prestigious Ronald Award recognizes the top 1% of McDonald’s owner/operators nationwide who have made exceptional contributions to McDonald’s, their local community and their guests.

Officials note this is the second time the two have won this award, and the last time they won the award was in 1984.