U of I going online for first week of spring semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - Prosecutors say they will be seeking a life sentence without parole for two suspects arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Kirkwood Drive.

EPD says it was dispatched to the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive in Evansville in response to a shots fired call on December 14. The caller allegedly told police that a victim was shot in the head. Police say three people were shot, and two of the gunshot victims were shot in the head. All victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims, 18-year-old Olivia Huggler, died at the hospital.