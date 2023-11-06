HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Carmi Public Library to host a fraud prevention seiminar.

Officials state this is to educate seniors on the latest scams targeting them online and over the phone.

“Elder fraud is a major concern nationwide, as criminals target seniors who may be more susceptible to manipulation,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “To educate seniors on current fraud schemes, a prosecutor with experience charging these scammers will be at the Carmi Public Library to give an interactive and informational presentation on ways to avoid becoming a victim.”

Officials also state the presentation will highlight information on online scams, fraud schemes targeting seniors and details on cases prosecuted in the Southern District of Illinois. The event will start at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Carmi Public Library, 103 Slocumb St.