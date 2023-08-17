KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Vincennes and Lawrenceville may have felt a bit of a shake recently, as three small earthquakes have been reported.

That’s according to the United States Geological Survey, who said two earthquakes were detected just east of Lawrenceville, Illinois earlier this week. Then on Thursday, an earthquake was detected just west of Vincennes.

Image of the map on the USGS website

The first quake was detected at 1:11 UTC, which translates to 9:11 p.m. EDT Monday evening. The quake was located approximately 2.3-4 kilometers east of Lawrenceville just north of U.S. 50. The USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude quake at a depth of 4.2 km (2.6 miles).

The second quake was detected at 18:50 UTC, which translates to 2:50 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The quake was located very close to the first quake, approximately 2.1-4km east of Lawrenceville, also just north of U.S. 50. The USGS said the quake was a 2.1 magnitude quake at a depth of 6.2 km (3.8 miles).

Thursday’s quake was detected at 17:25 UTC, which translates to 1:25 p.m. EDT. The quake was located approximately 2.4-3 km west of Vincennes. The USGS said it was a 2.4 magnitude quake at a depth of 0.1 km (0.06 miles).

For more information about earthquakes click here. For a view of the interactive USGS map of recent quakes, click here.