HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Marion, Illinois VA Medical Center received four out of five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services annual overall hospital quality star ratings.

Joe Bird and Gretchen Ross spoke with Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the Under Secretary for Health at the Veterans Health Administration on Daybreak to discuss why the star rating is so important to the hospital. You can view their interview in the video player above.