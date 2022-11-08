ILLINOIS (WEHT) — As the votes pour in, Darren Bailey admits that Election Day didn’t turn out the way he wanted, but says that there’s “still room for a miracle”.

In his concession speech, Bailey gives thanks to all those who helped during his campaign run, including God, his family and voters.

“And friends I can promise you this. I may not be going to Springfield as your next governor, but I will never stop fighting for you,” says Bailey. “I will never stop listening to your voices. I can’t — my family depends on it.”

Before closing out his speech, Bailey speaks on finding solutions for all people of Illinois. The full speech can be watched in the video player above.