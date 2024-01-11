HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Sterling, Illinois, successfully performed CPR on a dog pulled from a burning building on New Year’s Eve.
Body cam footage of the event was obtained by ABC, and can be viewed in the video player above.
by: Seth Austin
Posted:
Updated:
