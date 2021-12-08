VIDEO: Ring camera catches video of arson on S. Greenlawn Avenue last week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire at a vacant home that caused more than $90,000 in damage and was ultimately demolished has been deemed arson by fire investigators.

Roughly every other day, there’s been a house fire in Peoria this month. In the early hours on Thursday, Dec. 2, it was the same story.

Firefighters responded to a home fully engulfed in flames at South Greenlawn Avenue in Peoria. There was no one inside, which left lots of questions for investigators.

Footage from a neighbors Ring camera was able to answer some of those.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with the neighbor who shared the video. It shows a timeline of events that happened prior.

Just before 1 a.m., a person is heard walking through the backyard of the home that would later burn, carrying with what appears to be a dog walking behind them. A few seconds later, a door shuts and a second person follows them into the home.



Two hours later, just before 3 a.m., a person can be seen walking toward the home with a red substance flowing in the wind. Minutes later, flames were bursting out of windows and the back of the roof.

For more than two hours, firefighters battled the blaze by putting out hot spots. Smoke could be seen in the area from more than a quarter-mile away.

Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman confirmed this to be another arson in the City of Peoria but said investigators don’t have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Arson Investigators at 309-494-8776.