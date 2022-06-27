MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Mt. Carmel Mayor John Lewis is warning of a “warning”. Misinformation has allegedly spread across Facebook and is causing quite some concern.

“There is currently a ‘warning’ on Facebook being circulated regarding two men who are reportedly attacking women in the Mt Vernon area,” shared the mayor through the police department’s social media. “It is further reported the men attacked a woman leaving her fighting for her life.”

He says there has been no incidents like this in Mt. Vernon or Jefferson County, and that the misinformation is a hoax. Mayor Lewis urges residents to stay cautious when sharing or believing unverified information on social media.

