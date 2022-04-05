ILLINOIS (WEHT) – State Representative Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) co-sponsored a bill that restores the ability of friends and loved ones to visit residents of nursing homes and hospitals in the event of a public health emergency, says his webpage.

“People living in residential nursing homes depend on visits to brighten their day, bring them necessary items, and give them hope and something to look forward to. My heart broke for family members that couldn’t be there for their loved ones’ final moments, and for those residents and patients that languished for months on end with no visitors,” Niemerg said. “This bill allows one visitor and a member of the clergy to visit residents and patients at a time in the event of a public health emergency.”

The bill must now be voted on again by the Illinois Senate on a motion to concur with an amendment that was filed to the bill, says Rep. Niemarg’s webpage.