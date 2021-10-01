Illinois state trooper dies after shooting on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — An Illinois state trooper has died following a shooting on the Dan Ryan Friday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the area of 43rd and the Dan Ryan on the report of a shooting.

A state trooper was shot and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire said, where he later died.

Local inbound lanes are shut down as authorities investigate.

Friday evening, a large procession took place from the University of Chicago to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. There were several Illinois state troopers, Chicago police officers and Chicago firefighters at the medical examiner’s office to pay their respects.

The shooting comes the day ISP doubled presence on Chicago District expressways due to a high number of shootings.

