CHICAGO, Ill (WEHT) – On February 1 the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) became aware of a breach of the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) web portal where some tenant applicants could see documents submitted by other tenant applicants.

IHDA immediately took the portal offline and blocked all access to external users to check this issue, and the portal was shut down until February 3. IHDA discovered this breach was not caused by external forces or hackers, nor did it interfere with the processing of applications for emergency rental assistance. IHDA worked with its vendor and determined that the breach was caused by a coding error associated with an update to the web portal.

As of February 8, the total number of applications submitted to IHDA for the rental program is 89,750. IHDA has determined that this exposure could have potentially affected 101 of these applications, and testing has confirmed that no other applications were affected and the issue has been corrected.

“As soon as this information was brought to our attention, we took immediate action to ensure the safety of our applicants was prioritized,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “IHDA fiercely guards the security of personal information in its possession and regrets this incident.”

While no longer accepting new applications for assistance, the ILRPP portal remains open until February 17 for landlords to complete their portion of tenant-initiated applications so they may be considered for review.