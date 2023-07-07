WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A ring of fire leads to a full circle moment.

On June 20, a late night massive fire, now deemed accidental, destroyed a dozen units and displaced about 17 people at the Edgewood Apartments in West Peoria.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but the estimated cost in damages is $2.25 million.

But through the devastation lies a story of heroism and humanity, as well as an unexpected connection between two people who lost nearly everything.

“It was just really fortunate everybody got out,” former Edgewood Apartments resident Tristan Morris said. “This was bad.”

Morris returned to the scorched site in West Peoria that was once his home.

He is one of 17 people, who in a flash of flames, lost everything after a late-night fire gutted 12 units at the Edgewood Apartments.

The fire crumbled hallways, disintegrated floors, and singed years of memories to dust and debris.

“I try not to think about it,” Morris said. “I try to just keep moving forward.”

He has since found a new home, but for a brief moment Morris faced a devastating deja vu.

He was homeless about three years ago and credits much of his survival during that time to the support from the Peoria Porch Pantry on North Ellis Street.

“They made sure I had things I needed to survive,” Morris said. “Sleeping bags, can openers, stuff so I wouldn’t starve to death,” Morris said.

Morris said he has always wondered how could repay them.

Fast forward to June 20, 2023 — the chance came in the form of tragedy.

The same flames that swallowed his apartment, trapped Kaleb Martin’s family on the top floor.

“The smoke was so thick you can’t breathe, Martin said. “I was crawling on the floor to get place to place I couldn’t see anything I had to feel around.”

Martin said he woke up to the fire and his first thought was saving his fiancée and two little girls. But with no clear exit and no working fire extinguisher nearby, the only way out of the burning building was through the window.

He said he trembled to lure his 5-year-old daughter out first.

“Them looking up at you like ‘daddy I don’t want to die,’ Martin recalled. ‘Mom, dad I’m going to die, I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die’ and have to trust the people below.”

Body cam video captures the startling seconds law enforcement and three neighbors stood below Martin’s apartment and used a bed sheet to catch his daughter.

The rest of the family got out by ladder. The three men holding the sheet with police were Norman Johnson, Dillon Lyon and Tristan Morris.

“Tristan and Dillion and Norman are average Joe heroes,” Martin said. “They are my heroes to this day and will always be my heroes.”

“I just did my part, I just did whatever I could,” Dillon Lyon said. ” I heard ‘kids’ and that was the first thing I thought about was get the kids out.”

“I think I did what any normal man would have done under the circumstances,” Morris said.

But the full circle moment came days later after the smoke settled when Tristan and Kaleb met up at the Peoria Porch Pantry.

It turns out that Kaleb is the nephew of one of the pantry’s owners, Charles Martin, who helped out Tristan during his lowest point when he was homeless.

Martin said this was a truly special moment and an eerie connection.

“I grabbed him up and gave him a hug,” Martin said. “It’s really chilling to see your hero in person,” Martin said.

While Morris said he doesn’t consider himself heroic and this isn’t the repayment for the pantry that he had in mind, he said knowing he was able to help during the fire, helps him cope with everything.

The West Peoria Fire Department announced Thursday that they’ll be honoring the rescuers from that fire on July 12.

Norman Johnson, Dillon Lyon and Tristan Morris, along with other Peoria County first responders will get life-saving awards.

The GoFundMe pages for some of those who lost everything in the fire are available below: