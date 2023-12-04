Now that December is underway, normally dark streets in the Quad Cities are glowing from millions of holiday lights every night. Bridges, buildings, houses and trees sport all kinds of sparkly lights, but how much do people spend on decorations? (So you know if you’re above or below average.) Which lights are best? Is it too late to decorate?

Today’s Homeowner, a syndicated home improvement TV show, surveyed 3,000 Americans about their holiday decorating plans for this year. The survey says 40% of Americans break out the holiday decorations between Thanksgiving and December 1. Out of that number, 34% deck the halls after Thanksgiving and 18% wait until December. In a rare show of bi-state unity, both Iowa and Illinois decorators start after Thanksgiving. Multi-colored lights are the choice for 60% of decorators, while 22% choose all white. The issue divides the local states; Iowa picks white lights while Illinois prefers lights in several colors.

On average, decorators in the U.S. spend $384 on the holidays; New Hampshire residents must prefer to keep things especially festive since they spend $786 on average. Iowa residents aren’t far behind, spending $731 on average to make things merry while Illinois spends $371 on average. Men reportedly spent an average of about $490 on decorations while women averaged about $292. This is definitely an occasion where DIY is cheaper than hiring a pro; having a professional decorating service hang those boughs of holly costs $1,023 on average.

For more results from the survey, including which states start decorating in October, click here.