SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Fair starts in 100 days and the fair made two announcements to celebrate the occasion. Willie Nelson & Family will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on August 16 and the fair’s theme is “Grow with Us.”

Ticket sales for Willie Nelson & Family will be available on ticketmaster.com starting at 10am on May 7. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.

Opening for Nelson will be four-time Grammy nominee Elle King. King is hailed as a rising star across multiple genres as she has collected hits on the country and rock charts. King is best known for her smash hits, “Ex’s & Oh’s”, “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley, and most recently, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert.

Four other supporting acts have been added to the 2022 Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup:

• Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall will open for Sam Hunt on August 12.

• Southern Illinois native and singer songwriter Kendell Marvel will open for Brooks & Dunn on August 14.

• Hard rock vocalist Ann Wilson of Heart will open for Sammy Hagar & The Circle on August 21.

“Willie Nelson is a true champion for farmers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to.”

Willie Nelson has earned every possible award as a musician over a career that has spanned seven decades. The ten-time Grammy Award winner has also garnered reputable credentials as an actor, author and activist. Nelson co-founded Farm Aid in 1985 to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and help raise money to keep family farms on the land.

The theme celebrates the tradition of the Illinois State Fair while embracing the growth that is occurring around the fairgrounds and the communities in Illinois.

Here is the updated lineup for the Illinois State Fair:

August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall.

August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD.

August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel.

August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King.

August 17: Shaggy & TLC.

August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart.

August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss.

August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart.

The 2022 Illinois State Fair is August 11 through 21 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with them via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.