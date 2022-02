ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Snow plow drivers work around the clock to make sure people get to their destination safely. Their first priority: clearing main roads.

Snow plow drivers work twelve-hour shifts, half of them working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. then switching off. That way roads can get treated all day and all night.

In Illinois, once the snow stops they can clear roads within a couple of hours. One thing they ask is that drivers just be patient and be careful out there.