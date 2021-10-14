Women make $12,000 less than men in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Yesterday marked the day women effectively stopped getting paid this year, according to a new study that examines the gender pay gap which indicates men make moer than women in the workplace.

The average man working in Illinois makes roughly $58,000 while the average woman makes about $45,000 a year. That $12,000 gap means women have to work 22 percent longer to make the same amount. Illinois ranks 35 out of 50 states in the largest gender pay gap.

Studies that track the wage gap show progress since the late 70s and early 80s, but at the current rate, it would take until 2065 for women to make as much as men in Illinois.