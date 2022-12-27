SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Illinois Office of Tourism or Enjoy Illinois will make its first ever float appearance in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California Monday January 2nd.

The Enjoy Illinois Float, “The Middle of Everything”, will feature the state’s attractions and unique destinations.

The float will also feature a live performance from “American Idol” finalist and Illinois native, Grace Kinstler.

On one end, the float features a replica of the bronze bust of Abraham Lincoln from Lincoln’s Tomb, a historic Route 66 sign and a striking recreation of the iconic Centennial Wheel at Chicago’s Navy Pier. The opposite end showcases the stunning Garden of the Gods in Southern Illinois’ Shawnee National Forest, including a real waterfall with flowing water and towering trees sporting fall colors. Balloons will float above the trees, representing the many hot air balloon festivals that can be found throughout the state. In the center of the float, parade watchers will see Chicago skyscrapers and Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”) surrounded by violets, the state’s official flower.

The 24-foot-tall float took four months to build, features nearly 30,000 flowers, and took nearly 22,000 volunteer hours to create.