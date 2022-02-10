SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois State Police (ISP) are teaming up with local police and sheriff’s departments throughout the state to remind drivers that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk for the Big Game on Sunday. IDOT and ISP urge the public to make safety plans before and after the Big Game celebration.

“Super Bowl parties are a chance for friends to gather for football and fun,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. “As part of enjoying Super Bowl Sunday responsibly, we urge you to have a game plan in place to avoid a flag on the final play: the drive home. If you’re drinking or using marijuana, know how you’ll get home safely before the night begins. If you choose not to indulge, consider being the designated driver for a friend.”

Fans should follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

• Don’t make an impaired decision. Plan for a sober ride before going out if you are going to drink or use marijuana or other drugs. Options include your community’s sober ride program, a cab, public transportation or your favorite ride-sharing app.

• Do not get in the car if you think the driver may be impaired.

• Take away the keys and arrange a ride home safely for someone who is suspected to be impaired.

• Contact local law enforcement if you see an impaired driver on the road.

“Our troopers will remain persistent in preventing crime and enforcing all laws to help keep the motoring public safe,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We would like to thank all of the law-abiding individuals who celebrate responsibly and make sure their teammates make it home safely. Help us achieve our mission through safe driving and by reporting unsafe driving and criminal activity.”

The Big Game enforcement effort runs statewide through Feb. 14 and is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.