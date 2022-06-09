SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WEHT) – Looking forward to the state fair? Well you can start counting down because its almost here. The State Fair will be held from August 11-21.

The Illinois State Fair Box Office will open June 13 for in-person grandstand ticket purchases. And to celebrate their opening, they are opening early at 6 a.m. with giveaways paired with each ticket purchase until 8 a.m. Normal hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, for each ticket that is purchased during that time, buyers will get one admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two Stage-Side Party tickets for the show they purchased (with a limit of one show).

They also will be giving out free Illinois State Fair lanyards to those who purchase a Mega or Jumbo pass between those hours.

Discounted Mega Passes start at $70 and Jumbo Passes (which include the Giant Slide) start at $80. After July 31, those prices will each raise $20. The Admission Bargain books that allow all-day access for eleven days, will be available for purchase either online or at the Emmerson Building for $45. The Seasonal Infield Parking Passes will be sold there as well for $40.

Here are the tickets being sold:

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 – $50 / Tier 1 – $57 / SRO Track – $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 – $53 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $65 / SRO Track – $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $120

Monday, August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track – $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $105

Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track – $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $91

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 – $44 / Tier 2 – $49 / Tier 1 – $56 / SRO Track – $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 – $43 / Tier 2 – $48 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110

