Illinois State Police: 6 injured in Saturday morning crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police say a car accident on I-64 in White County Saturday morning injured 6 people.

State Police were called to the eastbound lanes of I-64 in White County around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities say a white box truck driven by 28-year-old Alberto Ruiz of Henderson left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the middle of the interstate.

Ruiz and his five passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Ruiz was issued citations for driving while license suspended, no insurance, illegal transportation of open alcohol and several seat belt violations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)