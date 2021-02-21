Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hardin County.

Troopers were called to Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The incident started when a Pope County Deputy responded to the scene of a possible burglary in the 900 block of Illinois Route 43 in Herod. As the male suspect fled the scene, he allegedly stole an unmarked deputy’s squad car.

Deputies from the Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle abandoned on Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn.

Deputies from Pope and Hardin County Sheriff’s Departments located the suspect approximately 50 yards from the squad car and attempted to take him into custody. After a brief encounter, the deputies fired their duty weapons at the suspect, who was struck.

Officers rendered medical attention while emergency medical personnel responded. The subject was flown directly from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident which remains under active investigation. At this time, the name of the subject is not being released, pending further investigation and potential charges.

The officer-involved shooting investigation will be turned over to the Hardin and Pope County State’s Attorney’s Offices for review.

No additional information is available at this time.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)