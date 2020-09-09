Illinois State Police say suspect in Olney murder is ‘armed and dangerous’

OLNEY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police are searching for a man suspected of killing a teenage boy over the holiday weekend in Olney, Ill.

A warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Rick Meador in connection to the murder of Kyle Johnson, also 19.

Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday and transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy was scheduled for today.

Meador is described as 5-foot-11, weighs about 155 pounds and has brown hair.

Meador is considered “armed and dangerous” and ISP advises not approaching him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Meador should call law enforcement immediately.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)