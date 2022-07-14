SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) has some good news regarding Illinois employment. It announced that Illinois has reached a new historic low of continued claims for regular state unemployment insurance benefits since the beginning of the series in January 1987.

For ten consecutive weeks, Illinois has stayed below the previous record low of 70,454 claims. IDES officials say that recent data shows only 65,000 continued claims recently. Reports say this shows the state’s economy recovering from the toll that the pandemic had struck the market with.

Officials say that the low claim number is the sign of a strong labor market, pointing out several industries such as warehousing and transportation that have exceeded pre-pandemic levels. According to reports IDES does more than providing unemployment insurance. The department also provides job training and employment services including: resume and interview skill building, job fairs and workforce training opportunities to help people find careers.

Governor Pritzker, in an effort to help out those who are unemployed, launched a website called Get Hired Illinois in collaboration with IDES and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). This website helps connect job seekers and employers with more than 162,000 jobs posted on the site.

