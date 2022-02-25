SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 13,028 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois including an increase of 355 deaths since Feb.18.

IDPH is reporting a total currently of 3,026,737 cases including 32,654 deaths for the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Laboratories have reported 716,997 tests for a total of 54,338,979. Hospitals in Illinois have reported 1,143 patients with COVID-19. 211 of those patients were in the ICU and another 103 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb.18-24 is 1.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb.18-24 is 2.4%.

A total of 21,070,546 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Feb. 24. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,309 doses.

114,160 doses were reported administered since Feb. 18 in Illinois. 76% of Illinois’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 67% is fully vaccinated and almost 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. Go to www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location.